Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Select Medical by 18.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 34.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,614 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Select Medical stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

