Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 892 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 16.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.