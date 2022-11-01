Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Ryder System worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE R opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

