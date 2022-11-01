Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 349 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 248.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

