Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Kirby worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kirby by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kirby by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 518,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after buying an additional 379,062 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kirby by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Up 2.9 %

Kirby stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

