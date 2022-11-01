Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 239 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $148.87.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

