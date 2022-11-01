Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.57.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $132.62 on Monday. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

