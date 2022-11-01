Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

KIQ stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

