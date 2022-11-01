Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,431 shares of company stock valued at $969,190. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 254.75, a PEG ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

