Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

