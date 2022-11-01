Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Decreases By 8.6%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GROY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

