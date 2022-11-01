DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 496,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

DSS Stock Down 7.4 %

DSS stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. DSS has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Further Reading

