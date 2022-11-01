Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall purchased 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,456.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,213.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Duvall acquired 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $38,456.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,213.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,058 shares of company stock worth $101,789. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

CMT stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

