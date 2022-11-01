Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,052,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enel Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Enel stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Enel has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enel from €9.00 ($9.18) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

