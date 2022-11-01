EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,418,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 3,998,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,908.9 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of ELCPF stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

