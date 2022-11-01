Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 168.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHSF shares. TD Securities downgraded Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.