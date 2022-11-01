Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $2,387,327.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

