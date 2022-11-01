Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

