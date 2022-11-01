FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on FREYR Battery and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.63. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth $255,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at $169,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

