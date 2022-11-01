Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 244,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Pro Tech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

In related news, Director James Buchan sold 8,333 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $32,665.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 25.7% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

