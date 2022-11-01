Barclays Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $49.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVT. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $36.50 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,883,000 after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.