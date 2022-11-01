TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TuSimple to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Trading Down 45.6 %

TuSimple stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

