Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock opened at $122.46 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,180.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

