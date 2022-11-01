Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.64.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

