State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,464 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

