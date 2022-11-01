State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

