State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,802 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

