State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,418 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,770 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

BBY opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

