State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,900 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

