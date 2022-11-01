State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,743 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

