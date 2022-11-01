State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

BRX opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

