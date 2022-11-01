Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $215,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

