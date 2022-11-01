State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

