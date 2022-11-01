State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 89,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.18.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $154.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

