Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $221,000 Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,113,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,180,000 after acquiring an additional 162,260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,669,000 after acquiring an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,267,000 after acquiring an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,161,000 after acquiring an additional 285,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.