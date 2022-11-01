State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.65 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

