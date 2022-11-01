ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 114,114 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 48,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

