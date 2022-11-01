State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,613 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

