Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $145.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

