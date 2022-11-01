State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 823 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 104,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.2 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.23 and its 200 day moving average is $170.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

