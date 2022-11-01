Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 811 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.