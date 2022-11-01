Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 59 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BLK opened at $645.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $636.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.