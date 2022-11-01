Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -141.94%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

