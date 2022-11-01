Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Helen of Troy worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 157,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $256.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

