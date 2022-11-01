Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 51,613 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 189,438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $3,051,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $865,510 in the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.