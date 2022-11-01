Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.