Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,587 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of AutoNation worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $18,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,298,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,512,190.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $18,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,298,870 shares in the company, valued at $909,512,190.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 872,582 shares of company stock worth $97,144,389. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of AN opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

