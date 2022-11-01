Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 41,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 87,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,879.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

