Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,266 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Medpace worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.6% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at $931,019,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $221.98 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

