ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 43.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 72.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.